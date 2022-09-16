Arvind Kejriwal Exclusive: "Can I Weaken Congress? Rahul Gandhi Is On It"

Arvind Kejriwal today hit out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress as he dismissed the allegation that his party acts as "the B-team of the BJP". He also slammed the BJP, accusing it of spending "thousands of crores" on buying MLAs and toppling governments.

At a special NDTV townhall, Mr Kejriwal spoke on a range of subjects and also responded to the Congress charge that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "claims to fight the BJP" but ends up weakening the Congress. The Congress has raised the allegation in connection with Gujarat, where AAP has urged voters to pick AAP instead of wasting votes on the Congress.

"Frankly, you tell me... Do you need me to weaken the Congress? Isn't Rahul Gandhi sufficient? Am I needed," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

On Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" or nationwide foot march, Mr Kejriwal said: "Good, let them do it, everyone should do something good. I wish them luck."

Targeting the ruling BJP, Mr Kejriwal said: "Everyday, we hear MLAs are bought and governments fall. 285 MLAs have been bought across the country and Rs 7-8,000 crore has been spent on buying of MLAs. That is all they are doing. Then how will the nation progress?"

The AAP chief said he "doesn't understand alliance and seat adjustment".

"We won't become No. 1 if netas come together. 130 crore people need to come together," he said.

"I'm not against anyone. But this jod-tod (alliance) politics is something I don't understand. You want a school or roads or hospital made, call me, I'm an IIT engineer, I can fix things. But all this alliance, seat adjustment stuff, I don't understand," Mr Kejriwal remarked.