Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: Enforcement Directorate Seeks Arvind Kejriwal's Custody For 7 More Days

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal LIVE: Mr Kejriwal pointed out that "no court has proven me guilty"

The Enforcement Directorate today sought a Delhi court to extend Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's custodial remand for seven more days, claiming it has evidence to prove that bribe money was used by the AAP in Goa elections. The Chief Minister, who addressed the courtroom directly, accused the ED of trying "to crush" his party. He also pointed out that "no court has proven me guilty" and slammed what he said were flimsy reasons to arrest a sitting Chief Minister.

Here are the LIVE updates on Arvind Kejriwal's custody hearing:

Mar 28, 2024 14:44 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal LIVE: We Have Evidence That Arvind Kejriwal Had Asked For Rs 100 Crore Bribe: ED

ED: "Arvind Kejriwal has hired big lawyers for the hearing, not every person has this facility. If someone's statement has been taken under pressure then it is a matter related to the trial. We have strong evidence that Arvind Kejriwal had asked for a bribe of Rs 100 crore."

The court has reserved the order.

Mar 28, 2024 14:36 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal LIVE: We Have Evidence That AAP Used Bribe Money In Goa Elections, Says ED

ED: "Those who named him later have revealed their reasons for doing so. It is in the papers. All these arguments have been presented before the Delhi High Court. Aam Aadmi Party took bribe and used it in Goa elections. We have documents that this money was used in the Goa elections through the hawala route."

Mar 28, 2024 14:34 (IST) LIVE | They Can Keep Me In Custody For As Many Days They Want: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal: "If there is a scam of Rs 100 crore then where has the money of the scam gone? Actually, the scam started after the ED investigation. We are okay with keeping us on remand for as many days the ED wants. The ED has two objectives. One is to destroy the AAP and create a smokescreen and run an extortion racket behind it through which they are collecting money."

Mar 28, 2024 14:32 (IST) LIVE | Arvind Kejriwal Says ED Just Wants To Crush AAP

Arvind Kejriwal: "Sarath Reddy donated Rs 55 crore to BJP after coming out of jail. Money trail is proven. They just want to crush AAP and on the other hand they do extortion."

ED lawyers object, saying Mr Kejriwal is blaming the investigating agency.

Kejriwal: "Sarath Reddy donated Rs 55 crore to BJP. I have evidence that this racket is going on. Money trail is established. After being arrested, he donated Rs 50 crore to BJP. Out of the seven statements, my name did not appear in six statements, but as soon as my name was mentioned in the seventh statement the witness was released. A Chief Minister is arrested on the basis of just four statements whereas the ED has thousands of pages proving my innocence."

Mar 28, 2024 14:26 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE Updates: "I Am Arrested, Not Convicted By Any Court," Arvind Kejriwal Tells Court

Arvind Kejriwal says he wants to thank the officers and employees of ED who have cooperated in the investigation so far. "The ED filed ECIR on August 22, 2022, I've been arrested but not convicted by any court. The ED has so far collected 31 thousand documents, I am mentioned in only four statements."

Mr Kejriwal says Raghav Magunta has five statements and he said what he was asked to say. "The six statements in which he does not speak about me are not brought on record."

Mar 28, 2024 14:22 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Speaks In Court: "No Charges, Case Against Me"

Arvind Kejriwal tells the court: "The case has been going on for two years. The case was filed on August 17. No court has found me guilty. There are no charges against me nor has any case been filed against me. But I have been arrested. C Arvind, who was the secretary of Manish Sisodia, said that Mr Sisodia gave him some file in my presence. Many ministers come to my house and give documents. Is that enough to arrest a sitting chief minister?"

Mar 28, 2024 14:16 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: Enforcement Directorate Seeks 7-Day Custody Of Arvind Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate seeks seven more days of Arvind Kejriwal's custody. Following his arrest on Thursday, he was remanded to the ED custody for seven days last Friday, which ends today.

Mar 28, 2024 14:15 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal Not Answering Questions Directly, Says Probe Agency

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju and Special Counsel Zoheb Hussain, appearing on behalf of the ED, while senior lawyer Ramesh Gupta is representing Arvind Kejriwal. The ED says digital data that has been extracted needs to be investigated. Mr Kejriwal is not answering the questions directly, adds Mr Raju. He has to face some more people now, according to the ASG.

