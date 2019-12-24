'Easy To Talk About Unauthorised Colonies...': Arvind Kejriwal Attacks PM

Arvind Kejriwal, at the release of his government's report card, was referring to PM Modi's rally (File)

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments on unauthorised colonies at a rally in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is very easy to talk about them from Ramlila Maidan but it is difficult to work there.

Mr Kejriwal, at the release of his government's report card, was referring to the Prime Minister's rally on Sunday.

"It is very easy to talk about unauthorised colonies from Ramlila Maidan but it is difficult to work there," he said, without naming PM Modi.

"We (Delhi government) have worked extensively in unauthorised colonies and proved that welfare schemes can be implemented in these colonies," he said.