Arvind Kejriwal Finds Ally In Kerala - Corporate-Backed Twenty20 Party

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is trying to gain a foothold in Kerala with an alliance with a tiny party backed by a corporate group. The Twenty 20 gained control of the panchayat in Kerala's Kizhakkambalam seven years ago, winning 17 of the 19 wards.

The party is the CSR wing of Ernakulam based Anna-Kitex group of companies, which entered political fray in 2015.

Announcing the alliance, Mr Kejriwal tweeted: "I'm happy to announce an alliance with Kerala's Twenty20 Party. Shri Sabu Jacob is a Big Industrialist but he decided to work in a small panchayat. He turned panchayat's Rs 36 lakh deficit to Rs 14 crores FD. Together we will transform Kerala."