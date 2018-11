The AAP chief was accused by Sheila Dikshit's then political secretary Pawan Khera. (File)

A Delhi court today acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation case filed by a former aide of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to the AAP leader citing lack of evidence against him.

The AAP chief was accused by Ms Dikshit's then political secretary Pawan Khera alleging remarks against Ms Dikshit during power tariff hike protests in October 2012.