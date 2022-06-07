2 Crore Cash, Gold Coins Found In Raids Linked To Arrested Delhi Minister

More than Rs 2 crore cash and gold weighing 1.8 kg have been seized during searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.

The searches were carried out on Monday.

Rs 2.23 crore was seized from the premises of M/s Ram Prakash Jewellers Ltd, said the probe agency, which probes financial crimes.

The agency said Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Naveen Jain are the Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Ltd and they "directly or indirectly assisted Satyendra Jain in money laundering".

"As per CBI's case, Satyendar Jain, Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain were Directors of four companies (companies allegedly used to launder money) and Satyendra Jain resigned as Director of these companies after becoming Minister in the Delhi Government," it said.

The Delhi Minister has been in the ED custody since June 1.

The raids, including that at the residential premises of Mr Jain in Delhi and certain other locations, are being conducted as part of a "follow up" in the case, officials said. The probe agency has been given custody of Mr Jain till June 9.

Mr Jain was arrested after the Enforcement Directorate in April this year attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore in the money laundering case related to a Kolkata-based company.

The probe agency had registered a criminal case against the AAP leader based on a FIR lodged by the CBI in which it had been alleged that Mr Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder.

The probe agency claims Mr Jain floated or bought several shell companies in Delhi and laundered black money worth Rs 16.39 crore through them.

Mr Jain's arrest triggered a fresh war between the Aam Aadmi party and the BJP-ruled central government with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that the case was "completely false".