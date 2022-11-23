Arrest Warrant Against Union Minister In 19-Year-Old Extortion Case

False cases registered in police stations are common in politics, he said. (File)

A court in Alipurduar has issued an arrest warrant against Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik in connection with a 19-year-old extortion case.

While attending "Rozgar Mela" hosted by BSF North Bengal Frontier at Siliguri, Nisith Pramanik said that the case was false. "False cases registered in police stations are common in politics. It is not a serious issue. We respect the law and judiciary and we will go accordingly", he added.

"At the same time, Pramanik distributed 200 appointment letters to the selected candidates in the Rozgar Mela and said, the West Bengal government should focus on ensuring jobs in the state. Still, instead of that, they were sending police to crack down on the job seekers, agitating on the roads in Kolkata for more than 500 days," he stated.

