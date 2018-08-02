Army Jawan Who Served For 30 Years Left Out Of Assam Citizen List Draft

Mohammad A Haq served the Indian Army between September, 1986 and September, 2016

The first draft of the National Register of Citizens has triggered a huge political row, with opposition parties upset over four million people in Assam being excluded from the charter. Many residents of Assam are also worried over their names not being included in the draft. Among those is a former Junior Commissioned Officer, who served the Indian Army for 30 years but now finds his and his family's names missing from the new citizen list.

Mohammad A Haq, who served for the Indian Army for 30 years as Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) before retiring, is upset with the government for not including his and his family's names in the recently announced final National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft.

"I served in the Indian army for 30 years. I am really sad that my name is not mentioned in the NRC list. I served the nation with commitment. I have legacy data of my parents. The investigation should be fair and friendly," Mohammad A Haq told news agency ANI.

Mohammad served the Indian Army between September, 1986 and September, 2016.

He next hopes that the government will help him and his family.

The draft, which was released on July 30, left out nearly 40 lakh people in Assam, incorporating names of 2.89 crore people out of 3.29 crore applicants. Since then, the opposition has been at loggerheads with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the issue.

The first draft was published on December 31, 2017, and names of 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated.

The NRC draft features the names, addresses and photographs of all Indian citizens, who have been residing in the northeastern state before March 25, 1971.