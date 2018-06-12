Actor Armaan Kohli, Accused Of Assaulting Live-In Partner, Arrested By Mumbai Police Armaan Kohli, in a fit of anger, pushed Neeru Randhawa down a flight of stairs, according to reports.

Armaan Kohli and Neeru Randhawa have been in a live-in relationship since 2015. Mumbai: Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly physically assaulting his girlfriend and live-in partner Neeru Randhawa, a fashion stylist. A case was registered against Armaan Kohli last week at the Santacruz police station.



The couple had a fight over financial issues on June 3, and Armaan Kohli, in a fit of anger, pushed Neeru Randhawa down a flight of stairs, according to reports. Neeru Randhawa also alleges Armaan Kohli grabbed her by the hair and hit her head against the floor.



Neeru Randhawa suffered head injuries and was hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.



"I got around 15 stitches on my head and it's a very deep wound. The surgeon says that after the surgery also the scar will remain on my face for life time," Neeru Randhawa said last week after being discharged from hospital.



She further said Armaan Kohli threatened her to not go public. "Everyone knows what kind of person he is. I am not afraid of anyone now."



Armaan Kohli and Neeru Randhawa have been in a live-in relationship since 2015. They met through a common friend and soon started dating.



Armaan Kohli was launched by his father and veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli in Virodhi (1992). He went on to do forgettable films and took another shot with Jaani Dushman (2002) and LOC: Kargil (2003). Armaan Kohli then vanished from the scene only to resurface in Salman Khan's TV show Big Boss in 2013.



During the TV show, Armaan Kohli started dating actor Tanishaa Mukerji. The two, however, parted ways due to alleged differences in temperament and personality.



