April Fool's Day 2019: The Funniest Jokes And Pranks We Found On Twitter

April Fool's Day 2019: Here are some April Fool's Day jokes that you can have a good laugh on.

April 1, the day of taking extreme caution is here, lest one be on the receiving end of the "fool's" tag! On April Fool's Day, you watch your every step cautiously because because you never know what pranks your friends, family or co-workers may be planning to play on you. Celebrated across the world on April 1 each year, we are all on our toes, expecting the worst on April Fool's Day. April Fool's Day is a day of jokes, harmless pranks and silly fun. April Fool's Day is perhaps one of its kind when you can pull practical pranks on friends, and even get away with them! Practical pranks and hoaxes aside, here are some April Fool's Day jokes we found on Twitter that you can have a good laugh on, and maybe draw some inspiration from to fool your friends.

April Fool's Day 2019: Puns never get old!

April Fool's Day 2019: SpongeBob SquarePants, the original funny guy!

sharing this skit which became an iconic meme because today is april fool's day #AprilFoolspic.twitter.com/zyo2PiDPOt — Marijuannah Montana (@wallflower_isko) 31 March 2019

April Fool' Day 2019: This woman is a genius!

My son and I packed my husband's lunch for tomorrow #AprilFoolspic.twitter.com/FmVLqIshMU — T.M. (@goodapoIIo) 1 April 2019

April Fool's Day 2019: The classic self-deprecating joke!

Who needs April fools ???

when your whole life is joke ????????????#AprilFools#aprilpic.twitter.com/UTsOiC1vp8 — Sarcasm God (@its_GauravChand) 29 March 2019

April Fool's Day 2019: Silly pranks you can try at work, just for fun!

#AprilFools pranks have begun!!!! Me and my friends are having a blast ???? pic.twitter.com/M376nM4svA — Alarick-Sixtus (@AlarickSixtus) 30 March 2019

April Fool's Day 2019: Crazy way to brighten your workplace!

I take April Fools very seriously. Too bad I have to wait til Tuesday! Not complaining about a 3 days weekend though ???? #AprilFoolspic.twitter.com/YqqQGy22Au — kasey (@sailormuncheese) 29 March 2019

April Fool's Day 2019: This mother is so savage!

Should I dip these babies in chocolate to trick my kids into thinking they're chocolate-covered strawberries on Monday? #AprilFools#HotTake#MomJokespic.twitter.com/dMeZPoQ1oO — Linda Quirke (@LindaQuirke) 28 March 2019

