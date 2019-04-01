April Fool's Day 2019: The Funniest Jokes And Pranks We Found On Twitter

Practical pranks and hoaxes aside, here are some April Fool's Day jokes we found on Twitter that you can have a good laugh on, and maybe draw some inspiration from to fool your friends.

April Fool's Day 2019: The Funniest Jokes And Pranks We Found On Twitter

April Fool's Day 2019: Here are some April Fool's Day jokes that you can have a good laugh on.


New Delhi: 

April 1, the day of taking extreme caution is here, lest one be on the receiving end of the "fool's" tag! On April Fool's Day, you watch your every step cautiously because because you never know what pranks your friends, family or co-workers may be planning to play on you. Celebrated across the world on April 1 each year, we are all on our toes, expecting the worst on April Fool's Day. April Fool's Day is a day of jokes, harmless pranks and silly fun. April Fool's Day is perhaps one of its kind when you can pull practical pranks on friends, and even get away with them! Practical pranks and hoaxes aside, here are some April Fool's Day jokes we found on Twitter that you can have a good laugh on, and maybe draw some inspiration from to fool your friends.

April Fool's Day 2019: Puns never get old!

April Fool's Day 2019: SpongeBob SquarePants, the original funny guy!

April Fool' Day 2019: This woman is a genius!

April Fool's Day 2019: The classic self-deprecating joke!

April Fool's Day 2019: Silly pranks you can try at work, just for fun!

April Fool's Day 2019: Crazy way to brighten your workplace!

April Fool's Day 2019: This mother is so savage!



