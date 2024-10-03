Apple's Festive Sale Starts October 3, See Deals On Discounted Products Here

Sale is available both online through Apple stores, offline at retail locations. (Representational)

Apple has announced its festive sale starting October 3, offering discounts on iPhones, iPads, Macs and other popular products. The sale is available both online through Apple's official store and offline at retail locations. For those looking to purchase Apple products at all-time low prices, the sale will coincide with ongoing offers on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

The announcement comes with a banner on Apple's homepage, "Celebrate in a new light," with a Diwali lamp theme.

Instant cashback and EMI options

The tech giant has also rolled out an instant cashback offer for buyers using eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Purchases above Rs 10,001 are eligible for this offer, and it applies to a maximum of two orders per 90-day period. Apple's terms note that refunds may be adjusted based on cashback received, and this offer cannot be combined with Apple's Education or Corporate Employee Purchase Plans.

For customers opting for easy payments, No Cost EMI is available on select Apple products for tenures of 3, 6, 9 or 12 months using eligible credit cards. However, AirPods, HomePods and Beats products are excluded from 9- and 12-month tenures.

Special offers from October 3

Apple is also offering a special promotion for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus buyers, as per their website. From October 3 to October 4 (or while stocks last), customers can receive a special edition of Beats Solo Buds when purchasing these models. However, this promotion cannot be combined with other offers like No Cost EMI or instant cashback, and there is limited stock available.

As part of its future roadmap, Apple will also be releasing a beta version of Apple Intelligence on iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, and other devices later this year. The feature, integrated with Siri, will initially support US English, with additional language support rolling out gradually through 2024.

While Apple's festive sale may not rival the massive discounts seen in Flipkart's Big Billion Days or Amazon's Great Indian Festival, it is a great opportunity for those who prefer buying directly from Apple.