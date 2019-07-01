Aparna Kumar First IPS Officer To Scale North America's Highest Peak Denali

This was Aparna Kumar's 7th summit in her '7 Summits' challenge.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Aparna Kumar has become the first civil servant to scale Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America.

"We congratulate Aparna Kumar, DIG Northern Frontier ITBP on summitting Mount Denali, the highest peak of North America (20,310 feet) and completing her seventh Summit in her mission 'Seven Summits' Challenge. She is the first civil servant and IPS officer to achieve this rare feat," the ITBP tweeted from their official account.

She also became the first woman IPS DIG and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer to successfully complete the South Pole expedition.

