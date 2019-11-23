Anything Can Happen In Cricket, Politics, Reiterates Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari today said there will be a "stable government" in Maharashtra under Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath early this morning.

The completely unexpected development was followed by Sharad Pawar's assertion that his nephew Ajit Pawar, who took oath as Mr Fadnavis's deputy, has only 10 or 11 MLAs with him.

"I had earlier said anything can happen in cricket and politics, now you can understand what I meant," Mr Gadkari told reporters this afternoon.

The Shiv Sena, the Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party were in talks to form government. Yesterday, after a meeting in the evening, it was decided that Uddhav Thackeray would lead the alliance and be the Chief Minister.

Mr Gadkari had suggested earlier that the alliance would not last. "It would hurt the state and the three parties would fail to ensure a stable government," he had said yesterday.

Today, Sharad Pawar has claimed that the BJP would lose the trust vote - reports suggest that Devendra Fadnavis has to prove his majority by November 30.

Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar said, has misled the Governor and handed him letters of support that were prepped for the Shiv Sena-led alliance.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.