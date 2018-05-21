Another Molestation Video Shared On Social Media In Bihar, Two Arrested Police said that the victim has been identified and efforts were on to contact her.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT This is the third such incident to have been reported from Bihar in the past one month. (File) Gaya: Two persons have been arrested in Gaya in connection with thrashing and trying to disrobe a young woman, the video of which had gone viral on social media, a senior police official said today.



An FIR was registered under the IT Act and relevant sections of the IPC at the Wazirganj police station by the Station House Officer after the video wherein a group of men are seen thrashing the woman and trying to disrobe her, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya, Rajiv Mishra said.



He said two persons - Vijay Yadav and Suresh Chaudhary - whose faces were clearly visible in the video footage, have been arrested.



Both the accused are residents of Tarwan village and based on their interrogation other accomplices would be nabbed, the police official said.



He also said that the victim has been identified and efforts were on to contact her. She was beaten up, along with her boyfriend, when the assailants spotted the two together and felt disturbed that the girl was bringing dishonor to the village.



This is the third such incident to have been reported from a central Bihar district in the past one month.



Last month, the video of a minor girl being molested by nearly a dozen youths was shared on social media. Altogether, 13 persons, eight of them minors, in connection with the case.









