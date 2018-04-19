Another Minor Girl Allegedly Raped In Odisha, Fifth Such Case In Six Days

The police today said an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly kidnapped a tribal girl while she was returning from a function with her younger brother, forced her to drink alcohol and raped her near Karanjia.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer K C Pattnaik said the local people rescued the girl, who was lying unconscious, and got her admitted to a hospital at Karanjia.
On the basis of the FIR lodged by the family members of the tribal girl, a case was registered and the accused auto driver was arrested, he said.
Following the incident, the angry locals staged a blockade on Karanjia-Anandpur road by burning tyres and demanding action against the culprit.
The back to back rapes in Balasore district have triggered a public outcry and the proceedings of the assembly were stalled over the issue on April 16.