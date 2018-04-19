Another Minor Girl Allegedly Raped In Odisha, Fifth Such Case In Six Days The police said an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly kidnapped a tribal girl while she was returning from a function with her younger brother, forced her to drink alcohol and raped her near Karanjia.

This is the fifth incident of rape of a minor girl in six days in Odisha. (File photo) Baripada: In a fifth incident of rape of a minor girl in six days in Odisha, a 14-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted in the state's Mayurbhanj district. While the Mayurbhanj incident occurred Wednesday night, four similar cases were reported in the state - one in Kalahandi and three in Balasore district - between April 13 and 17.



The police today said an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly kidnapped a tribal girl while she was returning from a function with her younger brother, forced her to drink alcohol and raped her near Karanjia.



Sub-Divisional Police Officer K C Pattnaik said the local people rescued the girl, who was lying unconscious, and got her admitted to a hospital at Karanjia.



On the basis of the FIR lodged by the family members of the tribal girl, a case was registered and the accused auto driver was arrested, he said.



Following the incident, the angry locals staged a blockade on Karanjia-Anandpur road by burning tyres and demanding action against the culprit.



While two incidents of rape occurred at Nilagiri and Khaira in Balasore district on April 13, one more girl was sexually assaulted at Soro in the same district after two days. An eight-year-old girl was also raped at Biswanathpur area in Kalahandi district on April 17.



The back to back rapes in Balasore district have triggered a public outcry and the proceedings of the assembly were stalled over the issue on April 16.





