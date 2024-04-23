Andhra Student Dies After Getting Trapped In Frozen Kyrgyzstan Waterfall

A 21-year-old medical student from Andhra Pradesh died after getting trapped under a frozen waterfall in Kyrgyzstan on Monday.

Dasari Chandu, from Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle, was a second year MBBS student in Kyrgyzstan.

He visited the waterfall on Sunday with four other students, who were also from Andhra Pradesh. Mr Chandu died after he was trapped in the ice.

Mr Chandu's parents said they had contacted Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to bring their son's body home. The Union minister is in contact with Kyrgyzstan officials and arrangements have been made to transport the body to Anakapalle, they said.