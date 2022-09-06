Video Of A Crane On Flooded Bengaluru Road Gets Anand Mahindra's Thumbs Up

The video shared by Mr Mahindra shows a bulldozer boarded by eight people to cross a flooded stretch

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his insightful tweets, today shared a video showing people using a crane to cross a flooded stretch in Bengaluru with the inspiring message: "Where there's a will, there's a way".

I second that thought. Where there's a will, there's a way… https://t.co/aJvxVfCbXn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 6, 2022

Photos and videos of people using tractors and cranes to make their way through the mega IT hub's waterlogged roads have been playing out on TV and mobile screens over the past two days after a spell of heavy rain led to flooding in several areas.

The video shared by Mr Mahindra shows a crane boarded by eight people to cross a flooded stretch. While two of them are near the driver, the others stand on the blade -- the part used to move earth and pull down structures.

The passengers are dressed well and some of them are carrying bags, indicating that they may be going to work in one of the offices in the mega IT hub. One of them is also seen filming the flooding as the bulldozer slowly makes it way through water.

Sharing the video, a Twitter user wrote that Bengaluru is called "innovation hub for a reason".

In the comments section, many praised the jugaad, while others slammed the state government and civic authorities for not checking unplanned urbanisation that has choked the city's drainage.