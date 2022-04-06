Anand Mahindra Wants This "Ingenious" Technology In India

Twitter users have called the technology an "amazing" way to generate electricity.

Anand Mahindra Wants This 'Ingenious' Technology In India
New Delhi:

Industrialiast Anand Mahindra is in complete awe of a technology that helps generate electricity by using roadside turbines. The turbine turns oncoming traffic into electricity. The technology was developed by the  Istanbul Technical University in Turkey. 

Called it “ingenious”, Mr Mahindra wrote, “Given India's traffic, we could become a global force in wind energy.” And, he has come up with a question for Minister of Road Transport and Highways  Nitin Gadkari. “Can we explore using them on our highways,  Nitin Gadkari?” 

Mr Mahindra has shared a video too. Here, we see the turbines rotate whenever vehicles pass by. As per the description in the clip, the turbines also measure CO2 levels in the air and can generate 1KW of power per hour.

Twitter users have called it an "amazing" way to generate electricity.

A user wrote that these kinds of resources could be used in India with help of initiatives and industrial push.

Another suggested that this technology shouldn't be restricted to roads alone.

Meanwhile, this user said, “Our traffic is slow-moving. Won't be useful in our case.”


 Here's what another person wrote:

Some were worried that such high-tech devices might get stolen in India.

We are amazed by the technology. What do you have to say?

Also Read

.