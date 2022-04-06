Anand Mahindra Wants This 'Ingenious' Technology In India

Industrialiast Anand Mahindra is in complete awe of a technology that helps generate electricity by using roadside turbines. The turbine turns oncoming traffic into electricity. The technology was developed by the Istanbul Technical University in Turkey.

Called it “ingenious”, Mr Mahindra wrote, “Given India's traffic, we could become a global force in wind energy.” And, he has come up with a question for Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. “Can we explore using them on our highways, Nitin Gadkari?”

Mr Mahindra has shared a video too. Here, we see the turbines rotate whenever vehicles pass by. As per the description in the clip, the turbines also measure CO2 levels in the air and can generate 1KW of power per hour.

Developed by Istanbul Technical University. Ingenious. Uses the wind generated by passing traffic. Given India's traffic, we could become a global force in wind energy! ???? Can we explore using them on our highways @nitin_gadkari ji? https://t.co/eEKOhvRpDo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 6, 2022

Twitter users have called it an "amazing" way to generate electricity.

Amazing, thanks — Nishant Sahai (@nishantsahai1) April 6, 2022

A user wrote that these kinds of resources could be used in India with help of initiatives and industrial push.

Sir

We have everything in abundance. Be it Solar, Wind, Hydro or Tidal. We require initiative, govt support, and industrial push to untap this precious renewable source of energy. — Thirak86 (@Thirak86) April 6, 2022

Another suggested that this technology shouldn't be restricted to roads alone.

Sir… using them on Metro routes will also help us …. #dmrc — Bhupinder Rustagi (@Bhupinder_Ggn) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, this user said, “Our traffic is slow-moving. Won't be useful in our case.”

Our traffic is slow moving. Wont be useful in our case — Bhavik Gandhi (@bhavik_g) April 6, 2022



Here's what another person wrote:

In India max speed is 30-40 does it work? — Padmakumar Plavida ???????? (@pgplavida) April 6, 2022

Some were worried that such high-tech devices might get stolen in India.

People will steal it in india ????.. will have to install inside cage — Prashant Sharma (@prashant0788) April 6, 2022

We are amazed by the technology. What do you have to say?