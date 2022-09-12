Viral Video Of Amritsar Woman 'Under Influence Of Drugs' Prompts Probe

The locality is notorious for issues with drug abuse and addicts.

A viral video of a young woman allegedly under the influence of illegal drugs in Punjab's Amritsar has caused concerns about the problem of drug abuse in the state. The woman has been identified and admitted to a de-addiction centre.

In the video, reportedly captured in the Maqboolpura locality of the Amritsar East constituency, a young woman seemed to be in a stupor as she just stood on the road, slouching and struggling to move. The locality is notorious for issues with drug abuse and addicts.

Maqboolpura, in the Sikh holy city, often makes headlines for incidents related to drug abuse. Many de-addiction 'drives' launched by the police have failed to yield the desired results.

After the video went viral, the Maqboolpura police carried out a search operation in the locality on Sunday. During the operation, cops rounded up three people and recovered narcotic substances from their possession.

The police have registered separate FIRs in this connection. Besides, 12 were detained for investigations due to suspicious activities. The police also seized five vehicles suspected to be stolen from the area.

The AAP MLA Jeevanjot Kaur, who represents Amritsar East constituency, said that the woman has been admitted to a de-addiction centre.