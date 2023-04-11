Punjab Police Warns Amritpal Singh With A 'The Boys' Video Twist

In the caption, they also urged citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the region.

As the hunt for fugitive radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh entered the fourth week with little success, the Punjab Police today tweeted a video with a warning to the separatist. After arresting his close aide Pappalpreet Singh, who escaped the police along with Amritpal, on Monday, the Punjab Police today made a video with before-after visuals set to a popular video template called "The Boys", with a twist.

"You can run, but you can't hide from the long arm of the law," the caption read.

The 14-second video starts with the "before" security camera footage of Pappalpreet while he was on the run, his face circled in red, which cuts to a collage of pictures of him with Amritpal documenting their escape that appeared on social media recently, to the embarrassment of the police, and ends with the "after" visual of Pappalpreet being escorted by two police personnel after his capture.

"You can run, but you can't hide from the long arm of the law"



Punjab Police #arrested Papalpreet Singh, main associate of #AmritpalSingh



We urge citizens to maintain peace & harmony in the region pic.twitter.com/M63Er0LNuP — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 11, 2023

Punjab Police replaced the punchline "The Boys" from the original template with "The Punjab Police".

In the caption, they also urged citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the region.

Pappalpreet Singh was on Monday arrested by the counter-intelligence unit of Punjab police from Punjab's Hoshiarpur. He has been detained under the stringent National Security Act, police said. The two were constantly together after their dramatic escape from a police dragnet in Jalandhar last month. They had taken different routes to escape after reaching Hoshiarpur.

The Punjab Police is on high alert, with tightened security arrangements, after a video appeal from Amritpal for a Baisakhi congregation of Sikhs on April 14.