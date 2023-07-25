Amit Shah Writes To Opposition MPs Over Parliament Logjam: 10 Points

Amit Shah also tweeted his letter to the Opposition. "The government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur and seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines. I hope that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue," its caption read.

Since the monsoon session of parliament started on Thursday, legislative work on both houses have been held up due to Opposition protests. Even today, both houses of parliament were adjourned with little headway made on the legislative front.

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill though, was passed by voice vote amid the din.

While introducing the bill, Mr Shah said, "People who are shouting slogans are neither interested in cooperation nor in cooperatives, neither in Dalits nor in women welfare," amid sloganeering by opposition members.

Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien, a member of Rajya Sabha, tweeted that the mic of Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was switched off. "Every INDIA party walked out in protest," his tweet read.

The Opposition has been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on violence-hit Manipur before a discussion on the subject in the House.

Its demand escalated after a video surfaced from Manipur, showing two women being stripped and paraded naked by a mob.

The government is equally firm on its refusal. Sources said its plan is to focus on getting the multiple bills scheduled for this session passed.

The Opposition parties held an overnight protest yesterday over the suspension of AAP's Sanjay Singh, carrying placards that read, "I.N.D.I.A for Manipur". Mr Singh was suspended during Opposition protests in Rajya Sabha yesterday.