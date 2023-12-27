'Inciting People To Establish Islamic Rule': Terror Tag For J&K Outfit

Amit Shah said anyone acting against India's unity, sovereignty and integrity will not be spared

An organisation named 'Muslim League Jammu Kashmir' has been declared an 'unlawful association' under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today.

The organisation is led by Masarat Alam, interim chairman of the hardline faction of All India Hurriyat Conference, which was earlier led by separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 27, 2023

"This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K," Mr Shah said in a post on X.

He added that anyone acting against India's unity, sovereignty and integrity will not be spared. "The PM @narendramodi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law," the Home Minister said.

The Home Ministry notification said the organisation is known for its "anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda". It added that its leaders have been involved in raising funds from various sources, "including Pakistan and its proxy organisations", for perpetrating unlawful activities. It added that the organisation's members have been indulging in secessionist activities and show sheer disrespect towards the country's constitutional authority.

The notification said leaders of the organisation, particularly its chairman Masarat Alam, have been indulging in unlawful activities prejudicial to the country's unity, integrity, security and communal harmony.