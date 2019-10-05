Amit Shah In Mizoram Today To Discuss Citizenship Bill With State Leaders

Amit Shah will meet Chief Minister Zoramthanga and other important state leaders today.

Civil society organisations and student groups in Mizoram have said that their leaders will meet with Home Minister Amit Shah when he comes to the state today. The Mizoram organisations earlier said they would hold a rally in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Christian, who have fled neighbouring countries to India before December 31, 2014.

The civil society groups have instead decided to raise their concerns at the meeting with Mr Shah.

The Home Minister will land in state capital Aizawl today. He is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Zoramthanga and other state leaders to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

"We will submit a memorandum and discuss with him our displeasure over the centre's proposal to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955," a leader of the non-profit Coordination Committee, which is spearheading the protest against the psoposed amendment, was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

The civil society groups changed its decision to protest after Mr Zoramthanga, who heads the NDA's partner Mizo National Front and is a part of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), requested them not to protest during the first visit of Amit Shah to the state after becoming the Home Minister, PTI reported.

In Mizoram, the conflict is over the inclusion of the Chama community, which is alleged to have migrated to the state from Bangladesh. The Chakmas - a largely Buddhist group - estimated to be about 1 lakh out of the Mizoram's 11 lakh population, have a history of ethnic conflict with the indigenous people of the region, who fear that there inclusion will endanger their identity and livelihood.

In the Assam citizens' list published on August 31. at least 19 lakh people, including 12 lakh Hindus, didn't make it to the list. The ruling BJP has said the exercise will be carried out across the country.

