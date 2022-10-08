Amit Shah Holds Meeting On 'Flood Free Assam', Plans Inter-Ministerial Tie Up

Another key suggestion from the Home Minister was to attract significant private investment.

After holding a meeting on the 'flood free Assam' initiative of the Assam government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has decided that the Centre would soon call a meeting with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Power Ministry, and the state government to look at measures to include more flood moderation storage reservoirs along with hydro projects in Arunachal Pradesh in order to mitigate floods in the state. Flood free Assam was one of the promises made by the BJP in the 2019 general polls and 2021 Assam elections.

This year, Assam once again faced massive floods.

According to official sources, Mr Shah had in the closed door meeting asked the Assam government to come up with an action plan to protect and rejuvenate the wetlands in the state and increase their holding capacity so that they can also act as storage reservoirs during floods. He also called for the enactment of new laws for the protection of reservoirs.

He emphasised that the state must take all steps in this regard, including enacting a law for protection of reservoirs and a mechanism for enforcement of the same.

Another key suggestion from the Home Minister was to attract significant private investment, sources said.

Top on the agenda will be how state water resource department and Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) can utilise satellite images and other scientific data given by central agencies, like the North Eastern Space Applications Centre, for developing flood forecasting and early warning systems.