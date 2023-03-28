'Amidst Family-Run Outfits...': PM Jabs Opposition - Top 5 Quotes

BJP started its journey from just two Lok Sabha seats and reached 303 in 2019. In many of the states, we got more than 50 per cent votes.

From north to south and from east to west, the BJP is the only pan-India party today.

The BJP has emerged as not only the world's biggest but also the most futuristic party. Our only goal is to make a modern and developed India.

Our clampdown on corruption will not stop due to false allegations; when we act so much, some people will get angry.