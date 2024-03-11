Petition In Supreme Court To Restrain Centre From Appointing Poll Officers

The appointment of two Election Commissioners by the government, expected later this week, has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

A Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh has filed a petition citing a 2023 judgment to restrain the government from appointing new Election Commissioners.

The two posts of Election Commissioners fell vacant after the latest resignation of Arun Goel and the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey last month. The three-member Election Commission of India is now left only with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The prime minister-chaired high-powered panel tasked with the appointments is expected to meet on March 15, according to reports.