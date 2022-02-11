



Breaking News

Amid Mamata Banerjee-Nephew's Reported Rift, A Meet Over Prashant Kishor

The future of Mamata Banerjee and political strategist Prashant Kishor's relationship - the match-winning partnership against the BJP from West Bengal last year - could be on the line at a meeting called by the Chief Minister on Saturday.

The meeting comes amid signs of a revival in resentment within the Trinamool Congress against Mr Kishor's group I-PAC and reports of a rift between Ms Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek - seen as the main liaison between the party and the savvy political consultants.