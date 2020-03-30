Amid Lockdown, Cop Travels 450 km On Foot To Join Duty In Madhya Pradesh

The constable took the 450-km journey from his hometown in UP to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh

Amid the painful stories of peoples' sufferings during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, stories of those who put their duty before them to ensure the common citizens do not suffer have also emerged.

Among them is the story of a 22-year-police constable in Madhya Pradesh who walked for nearly 20 hours without food to join duty. Constable Digvijay Sharma took the 450-km journey from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh despite his senior advicing him to stay at home. "I contacted my boss - Pachor police station inspector - and told him that I want to join duty during these testing times. He advised me against it as there was no transport facility available," said Mr Sharma. The gruelling journey may have left him with sore muscles but it has not diminished his commitment for work.

Sharing details of his journey to news agency Press Trust of India, Mr Sharma said: "I started my journey on foot from Etawah on March 25 morning. I walked for nearly 20 hours during my journey in

which I took lifts from people on motorbikes and reached Rajgarh on Saturday night. I subsequently informed my boss about my arrival".

Mr Sharma said during the journey he did not get anything to eat for a day, but later some social organisations provided him food.

"My boss asked me to rest as I have sore legs. I will join duty soon," said the constable, who joined the Madhya Pradesh Police force on June 1, 2018.

Mr Sharma was recently presented a letter appreciating his commitment and dedication towards work during such challenging times. "I am going to write to the state Director General of Police, requesting him to give the constable a letter of appreciation," said Rajgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma.

In India, there are close to 1,100 coronavirus cases now, including 29 deaths. The disease has caused over 34,000 deaths across the world, with many countries under complete lockdown.

With inputs from PTI