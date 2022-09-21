Amid Crisis, 12 More Sri Lankan Nationals Arrive In Tamil Nadu

Sri Lanka Crisis: A large number of fleeing Sri Lankan nationals, mainly Tamils, have entered India through here in Tamil Nadu and have been accommodated in a refugee camp at Mandapam.

At least 12 Sri Lankan nationals arrived in India's Tamil Nadu, officials said. (Representational)

Rameswaram:

 Hit by the economic crisis in their country, 12 more Sri Lankan nationals arrived here on Tuesday, officials said.

On Tuesday, the 12 people were rescued from a patch of land mid-sea where they were dropped off in a boat, officials added.

