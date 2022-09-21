Amid Crisis, 12 More Sri Lankan Nationals Arrive In Tamil Nadu

At least 12 Sri Lankan nationals arrived in India's Tamil Nadu, officials said. (Representational)

Hit by the economic crisis in their country, 12 more Sri Lankan nationals arrived here on Tuesday, officials said.

A large number of fleeing Sri Lankan nationals, mainly Tamils, have entered India through here in Tamil Nadu and have been accommodated in a refugee camp at Mandapam.

On Tuesday, the 12 people were rescued from a patch of land mid-sea where they were dropped off in a boat, officials added.

