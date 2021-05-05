Video: Devotees Defy Curbs To Gather At Gujarat Temple Amid Covid Surge

Coronavirus: Gujarat reported 13,050 new cases on Tuesday, as per official data.

At a time when Gujarat is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, women in large numbers gathered in a village in Sanand in Ahmedabad district on Tuesday to offer prayers at the Baliyadev temple.

Senior police officer in Ahmedabad Rural district, KT Kamaria, said action has been taken against 23 people in this regard, including the Sarpanch of the village.

This comes even as the state government has enforced restrictions in a bid to arrest the surge in COVID-19 cases. In guidelines laid down by the state government last week, all religious places had been ordered to remain shut. Besides this, night curfew is in place in several areas in the state.

In a related development, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has cancelled the April 5 order that said residents of the city who visit other states for work won't need to undergo RT-PCR tests on their return.

The move comes after a direction from the Gujarat High Court. Taking up a petition on the pandemic situation in the state, the court on April 29 asked the civic body to scrap the April 5 order, noting that it was in contravention to an order issued by the state government on March 27.

According to the March 27 order, a negative RT-PCR test report is mandatory for everyone entering Gujarat from other states.

The Ahmedabad civic body on Wednesday issued a release, stating that its April 5 order stands cancelled and that it will implement the state government's March 27 order.

(With inputs from ANI)