American Firms Invested Over $16 Billion In 2 Years In India: PM Modi In US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the India-US partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion.

In his address to young entrepreneurs and professionals at the John F Kennedy Center here, PM Modi said whenever India has become strong, the world has benefited.

The prime minister said this was seen during the Covid pandemic. When the world needed medicines, India increased its production and provided medicines, he said at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

PM Modi is on a State Visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Talking about India-US partnership, he said this partnership can change the fate of the world in the 21st century. This partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion, PM Modi said.

He also said that the basis of India's success and its development's biggest driving force is the aspiration of its people.

PM Modi also noted that in the last two and two and a half years, US companies have invested more than USD 16 billion in India.

India is the world's youngest nation and it has the world's biggest youth talent pool and skilled and professional force, the prime minister said and asserted that whichever country joins India at this time, it is bound to benefit.

"We are keeping fiscal deficit in check and continuously increasing our Capex. Our export is increasing, our Forex is increasing, and new records are being created in FDI," PM Modi said.

