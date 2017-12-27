Ambulance Ferries Liquor; Belly Dancers Perform At UP Medical College Meet

An alumni meet on the campus of a government-run medical college in Uttar Pradesh is the target of multiple inquiries after it turned out that the medical students diverted an ambulance to ferry cartons of liquor to the event that also had performances by belly dancers, reportedly from Russia.A senior BJP leader who saw a video of the event in Meerut, around 80 kms from the national capital, said colleges were "temples of learning" and the students appeared to have crossed the line.BJP leader Laxmikant Bajpai said the state health ministry has also ordered a probe into the event. "They should not go beyond certain limits of culture. The way they were dancing, as I saw in the video, it should not be done. It would have been still fine if it were a hotel, but not in a hospital where someone is dying, someone is in pain," said Mr Bajpai, who is former state president of the BJP and a four-time MLA from the Meerut City constituency.The authorities have ordered a probe over the function held inside the Lala Lajpat Rai medical college premises on Garh Road in Meerut, around 600 kms from state capital Lucknow."I got to know that Russian Belly dancers were called and liquor was stored in an ambulance van, it is absolutely wrong, it should not have happened at a state run medical college. Inquiry has been ordered into the incident," Rajkumar, Chief Medical Offier, Meerut, was quoted by news agency ANI.According to reports, the annual alumni meet on Monday was organised by the old students of the college's 1992 batch.The college's principal, Dr SK Garg, said that he was on leave when the event took place. "When I got information on the matter I constituted a three-member inquiry committee and ordered a probe into it. The inquiry committee has been asked to submit its report within three days," Mr Garg said.