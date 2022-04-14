Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Read Inspirational Quotes By Dr BR Ambedkar

Ambedkar Jayanti: Dr BR Ambedkar was the main architect of the Indian Constitution.

Dr BR Ambedkar was a social reformer who fought for the rights of the oppressed. He was the main architect of the Indian Constitution. The mistreatment of Dalits touched him deeply, and he campaigned for equal rights all throughout his life. Bhim Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

On his birth anniversary, you can send these inspirational quotes of Dr BR Ambedkar that have been inspiring people for the past few decades:

-- Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.

-- Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer, who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies government.

-- I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.

-- I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.

-- If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help.

-- If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.

-- Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering otherwise both will wither and die.

-- We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle.

-- So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.

-- Life should be great rather than long.

-- We are Indians, firstly and lastly.