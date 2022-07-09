Amarnath Cloudburst Live Updates: Rescue Operations Underway Near Amarnath Shrine

Rescue operations are underway

The flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir swept away scores of people, killing at least 15 and swamping tents and community kitchens on Friday evening.

At least 15,000 pilgrims have been shifted to the lower base camp, while more than 40 people are still missing, officials said.

The Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, or ITBP, continued the rescue operation throughout the night as they looked for missing persons in the cloudburst-affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave site. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent three teams comprising about 75 rescuers, an official said.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Amarnath Cloudburst:

Jul 09, 2022 09:59 (IST) 16 Dead In Amarnath Cloudburst

16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. No landslide, but rain continues, though no problem in rescue work. 4 NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, Indian Army, SDRF, CRPF & others continue to rescue: NDRF DG Atul Karwal