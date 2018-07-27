Amarinder Singh Says "Victory Of Truth" After Acquittal In 2008 Land Case

The judge accepted the closure report by state's Vigilance Bureau acquitting accused in the transfer of 32.10 acre of Amritsar Trust's prime land to a private developer.

All India | | Updated: July 27, 2018 16:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Amarinder Singh Says 'Victory Of Truth' After Acquittal In 2008 Land Case

It was political vendetta Vigilance bureau had acted on, says Amarinder Singh (File)

Mohali: 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and 17 others were today acquitted of charges of corruption in the transfer of land to a private developer in a decade-old case.

The accused included former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kewal Krishan and two former ministers. All three are dead now.

Mohali Special Judge Jaswinder Singh accepted the closure report filed by the state's Vigilance Bureau (VB) while clearing the 18 accused of wrongdoing in the transfer of 32.10 acre of Amritsar Improvement Trust's prime land to a private developer.

The Vigilance Bureau had registered the case against them in 2008 on the recommendation of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Amarinder Singh, who was present in the court along with the other accused, welcomed the verdict as a "victory of truth" and said justice had prevailed.

"It was political vendetta as the VB had acted on the directions of its then political masters," he said, in an apparent reference to then Akali Dal-BJP government.

He ruled out any action against the concerned Vigilance Bureau officers.

The VB had filed a cancellation report before the Special Court in Mohali in October 2016. It had also sought the discharge of all the accused in the case.

The bureau had submitted that "neither any malafide nor any offence had been committed".

"Also, no incriminating evidence to prove the charges whatsoever levelled had come to the fore during the fresh investigation of the case," it told the court.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PunjabAmarinder Singh acquitted

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusLunar EclipseHonor 9NGuru PurnimaVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazonMi PhonesDrinking Lemon WaterZomatoBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto Diet

................................ Advertisement ................................