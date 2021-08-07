Amarinder Singh Announces Rs 2 Crore For Neeraj Chopra, Cites Punjab Link

Earlier, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore for Neeraj Chopra.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced a cash prize of Rs 2 crore for Neeraj Chopra for his gold-winning performance in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Chief Minister said it is a proud moment for India and Punjabis as Mr Chopra's family traces its roots to Punjab.

"In recognition of the stupendous achievement of Subedar Neeraj Chopra (VSM), who has won India's first ever Olympic Gold medal in Athletics, Punjab Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced a special cash reward of Rs. 2 Crore for his award winning 87.58 metres javelin throw in Tokyo," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

The statement added that the athlete studied at DAV College Chandigarh and also practised at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala.

The Chief Minister also took to Twitter to congratulate Neeraj Chopra on his feat. "Gold! Neeraj Chopra...you have created history and made the whole country proud. Your 87.58 m winning throw today will be part of the legends of the Track and Field arena. India owes you! Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Gold! Neeraj Chopra…you have created history and made the whole country proud. Your 87.58 m winning throw today will be part of the legends of the Track and Field arena. India owes you! Jai Hind.???????? @adgpipic.twitter.com/IhRYfAKOEx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 7, 2021

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore for the 23-year-old athlete who hails from Panipat in the state.

The 23-year-old registered a best attempt of 87.58m to finish ahead of Czech Republic duo of Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely. This is India's first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and the country's second individual gold medal in its Olympic history after Abhinav Bindra won it in the 2008 Games at Beijing. Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympics. His gold has taken India's medal haul in these games to seven, its highest ever.