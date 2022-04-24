'Am Injured, In My Car, Sena Wanted To Kill Me': BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya

Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya was seen with blood on his face in a video shared by BJP.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accused the Shiv Sena of attempting to kill him in the presence of police personnel on Saturday. He alleged around 100 "goons" of the ruling party attacked him with stones outside the Khar Police Station in Mumbai.

Mr Somaiya was seen with blood on his face in a video shared by former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. One of the window panes of his car was seen shattered.

He is at the Bandra Police Station now, sitting in his car demanding that an FIR (First Information Report) be registered.

The incident happened when Mr Somaiya visited the Khar Police Station after the arrest of Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. The Ranas were arrested earlier in the day, hours after they cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree'.

Sena workers had earlier demonstrated against Mr Somaiya's visit to the police station. The attack ensued when he was leaving. Stones were thrown that shattered one of the window panes.

"I am shocked, in presence 50 police persons, in the compound/campus of Khar Police Station, Shivsena's 100 Gundas assault me with Stones, Wanted to KILL Me What the Police Commissioner is doing? How so many Mafia Sena Gundas allowed to gathered in police station?" said Mr Somaiya in a tweet.

Mr Fadnavis slammed the state government and called it a "total collapse of law and order situation".

"It's a total collapse of law & order situation in Mumbai & Maharashtra! Goons attacked @BJP4Maharashtra leader @KiritSomaiya ji right in front of Khar Police Station & in presence of police personnel. This is absolutely unacceptable! We demand strongest action," he said.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil issued a stern warning, saying his party will not keep quiet over the issue.

A day earlier, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj's car was attacked with stones in Mumbai's Kalanagar Junction. He too had accused the Shiv Sena of trying to kill him.