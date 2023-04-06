'Always Wear Face Mask,' Says Sikkim In Advisory As Covid Cases Rise

Union Health Minister said that there is no need to worry about. (Representational)

Sikkim has today issued a Covid advisory asking people to "strictly" follow precautionary measures such as wearing masks amid the recent rise in cases in the state. The order issued by the health department comes after 23 new Covid cases were reported in Sikkim in the last 24 hours.

Other measures in the advisory include avoiding overcrowded and poorly ventilated areas, testing and isolating oneself in case of any symptoms, and social distancing in public places.

According to the health bulletin today, the Himalayan state has 42 active Covid cases today after reporting 12 on Tuesday. 43,064 people have recovered from the virus. A total of 165 samples have been tested and the daily positivity rate is 13.9 per cent

Amid a nationwide upward trend in the Covid cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meet with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories on Friday afternoon, sources said today.

On the Covid situation in the country, Mr Mandaviya said, "We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn't increased hospitalisation."