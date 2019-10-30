Allahabad High Court To Hear Chinmayanand's Bail Plea On November 8

A bench of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi slated November 8 for hearing Chinmayanand bail plea.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday fixed November 8 to hear the bail plea of former Union minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand, arrested in a case of sexual exploitation of a law student from Saharanpur.

A bench of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi slated November 8 for hearing Chinmayanand bail plea after it came up for hearing before it.

The bench asked the prosecution to file its reply to the bail plea by November 4 and the defence counsel to file his counter reply by November 7.

The bail plea of the alleged victim of sexual exploitation, arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from the former Union minister is also pending for hearing on November 6.

