All About Vaniya Agrawal, The Engineer Who Quit Microsoft Over War In Gaza

An Indian-American software engineer has accused some of Microsoft's biggest names of "celebrating on the blood" of Palestinians. The confrontation took place during Microsoft's 50th-anniversary celebrations on March 4 in Redmond, Washington, when Vaniya Agrawal, a company employee, interrupted a panel featuring Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, and Satya Nadella.

"50,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been murdered with Microsoft technology. How dare you? Shame on all of you for celebrating on their blood," Ms Agrawal shouted, referring to Microsoft's reported $133 million cloud and AI contract with Israel's Ministry of Defence.

Ms Agrawal and another employee who joined the protest have since resigned. In a company-wide email announcing her exit, effective April 11, she wrote, "I cannot, in good conscience, be part of a company that participates in this violent injustice."

Who is Vaniya Agarwal?