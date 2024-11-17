All About The Indian Satellite To Be Launched By Elon Musk's SpaceX

India's most advanced satellite which will enable broadband communications and named GSAT-20 or GSAT N-2 is set to be launched on Tuesday on board Elon Musk owned SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. A fully commercial satellite, the GSAT N-2 would enable the much needed inflight Internet for India.

With a lift-off mass of 4,700 kg, the GSAT-N2 will have a mission life of 14 years.

There are many first associated with this big bird, which took five years to build.

This is the first time Indian space agency ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) is launching on a SpaceX rocket through its commercial arm New Space India Limited.

This is also the first time ISRO has built a satellite that only uses the advanced Ka band frequency -- a range of radio frequencies between 27 and 40 gigahertz (GHz) which enables the satellite to have higher bandwidth.

Dr M Sankaran, Director of UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru told NDTV, "GSAT-20 is India's highest throughput satellite".

According to ISRO, GSAT-N2, featuring multiple spot beams -- satellite signals focused on a specific area on Earth -- and Ka transponders, is set to enhance broadband services and in-flight connectivity across the Indian region.

The satellite is equipped with 32 user beams -- comprising 8 narrow spot beams -- over the northeast region and 24 wide spot beams over the rest of India. These 32 beams will be supported by hub stations located in mainland India.

This is NSIL's second demand driven communications satellite. In the first one, GSAT N-1, the entire bandwidth was sold to Tata Play.

In GSAT N-2, 80 per cent capacity has been sold to a private player. The remaining 20 per cent will also be sold to private players for use in aviation and maritime services.

Viasat Inc, a leading satellite services operator from the US, says it will use GSAT-20 capacity to provide in flight and maritime connectivity services in India, as it offers "nose-to-tail broadband connectivity". Others eying this sector include NELCO Ltd.

Radhakrishnan Durairaj, Chairman and Managing Director of New Space India Limited, the commercial arm of ISRO, said, "GSAT N-2 is fully insured". He hopes over its 14 year life the satellite will be a money spinner for the company.

India has opted for a satellite-based data provision using the geo-stationary satellites unlike the low and medium earth constellations like Starlink and OneWeb.

"India's need for satellite-based data services is regional in nature and the most cost-effective solution of using big satellites is being adopted," Mr Sankaran said.

If and when there is need for a constellation based satellite Internet to be provided, ISRO is technically more than ready.

This will be ISRO's first commercial launch with SpaceX and experts assess that NSIL paid nearly Rs 500 crore for this dedicated launch on a highly reliable Falcon 9 rocket.