All About The 5 MLAs Who Took Oath Today As Delhi Ministers

Gopal Rai is a Cabinet Minister in Delhi, with the Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Development and General Administration Department during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure. He is also the Convener of the Delhi state unit of the Aam Aadmi Party. He represents the Babapur constituency in North-East Delhi.

Kailash Gahlot won his first election to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in February 2015, from the Najafgarh constituency. During Arvind Kejriwal's tenure, he held the Administrative Reforms, Transport, Revenue, Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, Women and Child Development and Information & Technology portfolios.

Saurabh Bharadwaj represents the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency in Delhi. He is serving as the Minister of Health, Urban Development, Tourism-Art Culture Languages, Industry, Irrigation & Flood Control.

Imran Hussain was inducted into the Delhi Cabinet as a Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Election. He represents the Ballimaran Assembly Constituency. He defeated the five-time sitting MLA in the 2020 Assembly Elections.