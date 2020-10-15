Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, Malayalam Poet And Gandhian, Dies

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri was presented the Jnanpith Award on September 24

Renowned Malayalam poet and Jnanpith award winner Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, who is said to have heralded modernism in Malayalam poetry, died at a private hospital on Thursday. He was 94.

A widower, the Mahakavi (great poet), as he was known, leaves two sons and four daughters. Hospital sources said he was admitted for age related ailments a couple of days ago.

Popularly known as Akkitham, his ''Irupatham Noottandinte Ithihasam'' (Epic of the 20th Century) is considered as one of the first truly modernist poems in Malayalam literature. A popular verse - ''Velicham dukhamanunni, thamasallo sukhapradam'', which is roughly translated as "light brings sorrow, my child, darkness is bliss" is like a proverb for Keralites. It is also interpreted as "worldly knowledge is pain my child, ignorance is bliss."

He penned around 45 books, comprising poetry anthologies, plays and short stories including ''Balidarsanam'' (The Vision of Bali), ''Arangettam'', ''Nimisha Kshetram'', ''Idinju Polinja Lokam'', ''Amrita Ghatika'', and ''Kalikkottilil'' and many more.

Akkitham had bagged the Jnanpith award, the highest literary award, and is the sixth writer to bring the honour for Malayalam literature. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the award was presented to him last month at a function at his home in Kumaranalloor in Palakkad district.

On September 24, the legendary Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri was presented the Jnanpith Award at home since he was too unwell to collect it personally. Three weeks later, the great writer has passed away. His words live on. Om shanti! pic.twitter.com/ozszjM79jl — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 15, 2020

Among the numerous awards which came his way are Padma Shri, Ezhuthachan Award, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Poetry, Odakkuzhal Award, Vallathol Award and the Vayalar Award.

Born on March 18, 1926 in a traditional Namboothiri family, Akkitham, was a true Gandhian, social reformer and journalist, and had worked as an editor in various magazines before joining the All India Radio (AIR) in 1956 at Kozhikode.