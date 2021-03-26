May Take 'Strict Action' By April 2: Ajit Pawar On Pune Covid Surge

The Maharashtra government may have to take "strict action" in Pune by April 2 if the coronavirus situation remains unchanged, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said today, hinting at reimposing lockdown.

"I want to tell the people that the situation is worsening. If the situation remains unchanged, we might have to take strict action by April 2. I urge everyone to please follow rules. Wear masks, maintain social distance," he said today, after meeting with officials and elected representatives in the district.

Mr Pawar said the government has decided to place restrictions on assemblies in the district. He said not more than 50 guests will be allowed in marriage functions; 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals.

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate till 10 pm with a 50 per cent capacity, Mr Pawar said.

The state has decided to take control of 50 per cent of beds at private hospitals, Mr Pawar added.

"We have already started a jumbo hospital in Pune and a jumbo facility in Pimpri Chinchwad will be operational from April. We are also starting other COVID-19 care facilities in the city," he said.

Maharashtra yesterday logged nearly 36,000 daily coronavirus cases, which was around 60 per cent of the country's single-day spike. 111 deaths were reported on Thursday. The country's financial capital Mumbai too logged 5,504 new infections - crossing 5,000 for the second day in a row - to post a new single-day high.

A day before, Maharashtra had logged 31,855 cases. The state's doubling rate stood at 75 days and is coming down at a worrying pace.

Pune, one of the worst affected districts of the state, had reported 6,432 Covid cases on Thursday.

Experts say mutant variants of the virus and people not following the coronavirus protocols are the main reasons behind the massive surge in the state.

Last months, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had warned of imposing lockdown in the state if the coronavirus situation didn't improve.

The Maharashtra government has issued fresh guidelines to tackle the upsurge. All oxygen tanks and cylinders will remain full, the government said on March 23, adding people in home isolation will have to be monitored. Bed allocation in Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC) and Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) has to be based on clinical conditions of the patient and nothing else.

Asymptomatic patients – who have no fever or cough for three days – will have to be moved to Covid Care Centres.

India on Friday logged 59,118 coronavirus cases, which is its highest single-day figure since last October.