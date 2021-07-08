Ajay Kumar Mishra: First-Time BJP MP Makes It To Union Council Of Ministers

Ajay Kumar Mishra is a MP from Kheri Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Sworn in as a Union minister on Wednesday, 60-year-old Ajay Kumar Mishra is a first-time BJP MP, representing Kheri Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

He was elected as an MLA in 2012 from the Nighasan Assembly seat.

Mr Mishra started his political career as the BJP's district general secretary and rose gradually to become a Member of Parliament.

Right from his youth, he was associated with activities such as education of the children from weaker sections and help them get medical facilities and employment.