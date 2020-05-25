'Switched To New Normal': Airports' Body Tweets Photos Of Social Distancing

A photo shared by AAI shows a security personnel demanding identification cards.

On a day when domestic flight operations commenced after two months of coronavirus lockdown, the Airports Authority of India tweeted pictures of an airport where social distancing norms were being followed. The body called it the new normal.

"This was the day when all our airports switched to the new normal. At #AAI's @aaichnairport, the passenger flow was smooth with efforts from airport staff and stakeholders. Not to forget the cooperation of our valued passengers - abiding by the new rules. #IndiaFlyBack," it tweeted from its official handle.

A photo shared by the body shows a security personnel demanding identification cards from behind the protection of a life-size glass screen. The extra layer of security for airport personnel was arranged as hundreds of police and security officials have contracted the disease across the country in the line of duty.

Another photo shows passengers waiting in a queue; there is a distance of few meters between every two passengers to maintain the social distance.

The centre announced last Thursday that one-third of pre-lockdown domestic flights will operate from Monday. All international scheduled commercial passenger flights remain suspended. Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri has indicated that international flights could begin in June.

The Health Ministry on Sunday issued guidelines for domestic travel, advising passengers to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices and asking states to ensure thermal screening at the departure point of airports, railway stations and bus terminals. Asymptomatic passengers should be permitted to travel after being asked to self-monitor for 14 days, the ministry said.