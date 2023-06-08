Air India's Replacement Flight With 232 On Board Takes Off From Russia

An Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco was diverted to Magadan on Tuesday.

A replacement aircraft carrying all passengers and crew on board took off from Russia's Magadan for San Francisco today after an Air India flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the remote Russian town due to a technical issue on Tuesday.

Air India has increased its on-ground support at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to help passengers with their arrival formalities. The team at SFO is prepared to provide assistance with medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections, as needed.

UPDATE: AIR INDIA FLIGHT AI173D TAKES OFF FOR SAN FRANCISCO FROM MAGADAN



Flight AI173D from Magadan, Russia (GDX) is now airborne for San Francisco (SFO), carrying all passengers and crew. The flight departed GDX at 1027 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time) and is expected to… — Air India (@airindia) June 7, 2023

An Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco was diverted to Magadan on Tuesday after a technical issue with one of its engines. The Boeing 777 aircraft, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, made an emergency landing at Magadan Airport. The passengers and crew were then put up in makeshift accommodations in the remote Russian town.

Passengers, including children and the elderly, found themselves battling language barriers, unfamiliar food, and substandard accommodation.

One of the stranded passengers, Gagan, told NDTV that the situation in Magadan was "challenging", with a lack of clarity and inadequate facilities.

"There are over 230 people. Lots of children and older people. Our bags are still in the aircraft. We were sent on buses to different locations. Some people were sent to a school and are lying on mattresses on the floor. The toilet facilities are not right. Language is a barrier. The food here is very, very different. There's a lot of seafood and non-veg. Some people are just eating bread and soup. Older people running out of medicine," he said.

Despite the difficulties faced by the stranded passengers, Gagan praised the efforts of Russian authorities.

"They have been nice. We have been lucky because we are in a college dorm. We just got Wi-Fi about an hour ago, so we have been able to be in touch with our families," he said.

The US Department of State has confirmed that there were less than 50 American citizens on board the flight.

"We understand that there were less than 50 US citizens aboard that flight. We also understand that a relief aircraft is expected to arrive later today to assist the Air India flight and the passengers continue on with their route," Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson of the State department, said on Wednesday.

The replacement aircraft is expected to land at SFO at 0015 hours (local time) on 8th June, Air India said.