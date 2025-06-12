Horrific Visuals From Air India Plane Crash Site As Details Emerge

Horrific visuals have emerged from the crash site.
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The flight was going to London. It went down between 1 pm and 2 pm.
The airline in a statement said flight No. AI 171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today. Horrific visuals have emerged from the crash site.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he is personally monitoring the situation and directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.
