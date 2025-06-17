In Pics: Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's Last Rites, Grieving Family Bids Final Goodbye

The body of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, pilot of the Air India plane which crashed in Ahmedabad last week, was brought to Mumbai on Tuesday for his last rites. The casket carrying his body reached Mumbai in the morning and was then taken to his residence, located at Jal Vayu Vihar in Powai area.

Captain Sabharwal, aged 56, had logged over 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was set to retire early to take care of his ailing father, but his final flight ended in a tragedy.

His father Pushkaraj Sabharwal, visibly shattered, performed the prayer ritual, standing beside his son's coffin.

Photo Credit: PTI

His family members, friends, neighbours, and colleagues assembled to bid a final goodbye.

Photo Credit: PTI

At the building's temple, a prayer ritual was held where chants echoed softly under the weight of sorrow.

Photo Credit: PTI

After the prayer, the body was taken to Chakala electric crematorium for the final rites.

Since morning, over a thousand people visited Captain Sabharwal's residence to pay their respects.

As the funeral procession found its way to the cremation ground, heads bowed and silence descended once more.

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. All but one on board the plane died. The ill-fated flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal along with First Officer Clive Kundar.