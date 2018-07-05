Taiwan Becomes 'Chinese Taipei' On Air India Website. Here's Why

Air India operates flights to two destinations in China region, Shanghai and Hong Kong

National carrier Air India has changed the name of Taiwan to 'Chinese Taipei' on its website, following instructions from the government, an airline spokesperson said.



China had raised concerns about Taiwan being described as a separate region by various airlines worldwide.



The spokesperson said Air India followed the procedure as advised by the Ministry of External Affairs in updating the airline's website with respect to changing name of Taiwan.



Air India operates flights to two destinations in China region -- Shanghai and Hong Kong.



While Air India does not have flights to 'Chinese Taipei', it has a code share with Air China. This is the reason that this destination is listed on Air India website.



Now, Air India describes Taiwan as 'Taipei, Taoyuan International Airport, TPE, Chinese Taipei' on its website.



